Whirlpool Corp. recognized as a leader in creating an inclusive workplace in 2022 Seramount Inclusion Index

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seramount unveiled its sixth annual Inclusion Index on Nov. 1, announcing that Whirlpool Corp. has made the list as an inclusive workplace. The Inclusion Index helps organizations understand trends and opportunities in demographic representation, creates a road map to drive internal change, and identifies diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) solutions to close any gaps. Organizations provided data and were measured in three key areas: best practices in the recruitment, retention, and advancement of people from underrepresented groups—women, racial/ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ people; inclusive corporate culture, including leadership accountability; and demographic diversity for women and racial/ethnic minorities.

"Inclusion and Diversity is one of Whirlpool's enduring values and a critical priority for us," said Chief Human Resources Officer Carey Martin. "We know that we can only succeed with a culture where everyone feels welcomed, heard, respected, and valued, and where the diversity of our workforce represents that of our consumers. We're especially proud of our continued commitment to our Racial Equality pledge, our active Employee Resource Groups, and our dedication to hiring, developing, and promoting diverse talent. This recognition reinforces our commitment to continually strive for a more diverse workforce, inclusive workplace, and vibrant marketplace."

Whirlpool Corp. was among the 36 organizations recognized as a Leading Inclusion Index Company, receiving a 70 percent or higher score. This year, 175 organizations applied to participate in the Seramount Inclusion Index.

"We are pleased to see corporations continue to focus on their DEI efforts' effectiveness by evaluating their accountability measures through precise metrics that pinpoint any challenges and create opportunities for next steps," says Katie Oertli Mooney, managing director of Diversity Best Practices at Seramount. "We are proud to recognize our Inclusion Index companies for their progress and dedication to creating inclusive workplaces where all talent is valued and set up for their own success."

Key findings from the 2022 Seramount Inclusion Index are:

Recruitment, retention, and advancement: Eighty-eight percent of companies provide learning and development opportunities specifically for employee resource group (ERG) leaders (compared with 83 percent of the 2021 Index companies); fifty-four percent factor ERG leadership positions into succession planning (compared with 52 percent of the 2021 Index companies).

Inclusive corporate culture: Eighty-nine percent of companies provide anti-racism training (compared with 73 percent of the 2021 Index companies); ninety percent of companies set percentage goals for diverse representation (compared with 88 percent of the 2021 Index companies); sixty-seven percent of companies compensate for DEI results (compared with 57 percent of the 2021 Index companies); and 97 percent have formal supplier diversity programs (compared with 92 percent of the 2021 Index companies).

ABOUT SERAMOUNT

Seramount, part of EAB, is a strategic professional services and research firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace. For over four decades we have partnered with 450 of the most iconic companies in the world. This has allowed us to build a deep, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, which lays the groundwork for everything we do. Seramount provides best practice research, leadership skill-building, expert advisory and custom research, and implementation tools to DEI leaders within the organizations it serves. We meet each partner's needs no matter where they are on their journey and guide them along an ever-changing talent landscape. Learn more at seramount.com .

ABOUT WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit, Yummly and InSinkErator. In 2021, the company reported approximately $22 billion in annual sales, 69,000 employees and 54 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

