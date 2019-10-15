+++ OSKAR - Der einfache ETF-Sparplan für Sie und Ihre Familie - Jetzt informieren! +++ -w-
15.10.2019 01:11:00

Whirlpool Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the board of directors of Whirlpool Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable December 15, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2019.

Whirlpool Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Whirlpool Corporation)

About Whirlpool Corporation
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading major home appliance company, with approximately $21 billion in annual sales, 92,000 employees and 65 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2018. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com, or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.

