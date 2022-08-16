Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.08.2022 15:54:00

Whirlpool Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the board of directors of Whirlpool Corporation (the "Company") declared a quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 26, 2022.

Whirlpool Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Whirlpool Corporation)

About Whirlpool Corporation
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and Yummly. In 2021, the company reported approximately $22 billion in annual sales, 69,000 employees and 54 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com, or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.

Website Disclosure
We routinely post important information for investors on our website, whirlpoolcorp.com, in the "Investors" section. We also intend to update the Hot Topics Q&A portion of this webpage as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our webpage is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whirlpool-corporation-declares-quarterly-dividend-301606704.html

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation

