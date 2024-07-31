|
31.07.2024 10:15:00
Whirlpool Just Cut Its Guidance. Here's Why It's Still an Unstoppable Value Stock
Whirlpool's (NYSE: WHR) recently released second-quarter earnings were mixed. It's never good news when a company cuts its full-year guidance. On the other hand, it's no surprise that companies reliant on consumer-discretionary spending are reducing guidance, given that expectations for interest rate cuts have been pushed out.What does it all mean for Whirlpool investors? Here's the lowdown.To make a long story short, there's a good chance that Whirlpool will bring more bad news to investors in 2024, but there's an even better chance that the stock and the company will be in better shape in a year. In other words, Whirlpool is an attractive stock, but don't consider buying it if you can't tolerate some significant near-term risk.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
