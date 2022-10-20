|
20.10.2022 22:52:21
Whirlpool Lowers FY22 Outlook
(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the third quarter, Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) lowered its outlook for the full year 2022.
The appliances maker now expects earnings per share of about $5.00 and adjusted earnings per share of about $19.00. Previously, the company expected earnings of $9.50 to $11.50 per share and adjusted earnings of $22.00 to $24.00 per share.
For the full-year 2022, the company now expects revenues of about $20.1 billion, down about 9 percent. Previously, the company expected revenues of about $20.7 billion, down about 6 percent.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $21.76 and revenues of $20.59 billion for the quarter.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Whirlpool Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
19.10.22
|Ausblick: Whirlpool präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
05.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Whirlpool informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)