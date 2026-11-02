Whirlpool Aktie

Whirlpool ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 856331 / ISIN: US9633201069

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02.11.2026 14:20:20

Whirlpool Q3 Earnings: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 27, 2026, Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) lowered its full-year profit margin target to between 2% and 2.2%, less than half of what was reported for 2025. For long-term investors, the focus shifts to whether price hikes and structural cost reductions can restore profitability when demand rebounds. Three takeaways from the call clarify management's strategy.

Management announced a 7% price increase in North America to counter raw material inflation and tariffs. The full margin impact of these price increases will take effect in early 2027.

Manufacturing plant optimizations and a 25% reduction in local distribution centers are designed to lower permanent expenses. Most of these cost savings will materialize in 2027.

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