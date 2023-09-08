Whirlpool Recalls ADC Branded Stacked Commercial Clothes Dryers

(RTTNews) - Home appliances major Whirlpool Corp. is recalling stacked commercial clothes dryers sold under the ADC Brand citing fire risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves about 2,500 units of ADC brand 30 lb. capacity stacked commercial clothes dryers with model number ADG-30X2R or ADG-30X2Ri. The ADG-30X2R units were also sold in custom colors other than white to fit location branding.

Both models were sold in on-premise and coin-operated configurations for multi-unit housing, laundromats, and other facilities that use commercial laundry equipment. The model number for each unit is printed inside near the hinges of the upper door.

The product, manufactured domestically, were sold direct from Whirlpool or through Authorized ADC distributors nationwide from April 2012 through February 2023 for about $11,800.

According to the agency, the recalled clothes dryers can overheat and ignite the clothes load and can catch fire.

The recall was initiated after the Benton Harbor, Michigan-based firm received 41 reports of incidents, including 13 reports of minor smoke damage and water damage. However, no injuries have been reported related to the recalled product to date.

Distributors, owners or laundry operators are urged to immediately stop using the recalled models and contact Whirlpool for a free repair.

In recent recalls citing fire risk, Shenzhen Aiper Intelligent Co. in late August called back about 22,000 units of Aiper Elite Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaners; and Daikin Comfort Technologies in early August recalled about 62,100 units of Amana Packaged Terminal air conditioners and heat pumps.