Whirlpool Aktie

Whirlpool für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 856331 / ISIN: US9633201069

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.01.2026 03:32:10

Whirlpool Turns To Profit In Q4; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) reported that its fourth quarter net earnings available to the company was $108 million or $1.91 per share compared to a loss of $393 million or $7.10 per share in the prior year.

Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles was $106 million compared to $381 million in the previous year.

Ongoing earnings per share were $1.10 compared to $4.57 in the prior year. Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $1.52 per share for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly net sales declined to $4.098 billion from $4.136 billion last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2026, the company expects GAAP earnings per share of approximately $6.25 and ongoing earnings per share of approximately $7.00. It expects net sales of $15.3 billion - $15.6 billion; approximately 5% growth vs 2025 like-for-like net sales. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $7.21 per share and revenues of $15.59 billion fiscal year 2026. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

WHR closed at $80.87, down $2.60 or 3.11%. Overnight trading saw a sharper decline, with the stock falling to $75.00, a drop of $5.87 or 7.26%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Whirlpool Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Whirlpool Corp.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Whirlpool Corp. 67,64 -2,00% Whirlpool Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.01.26 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.01.26 KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed lässt Leitzins unverändert: ATX: Kaum verändert in den Feierabend -- DAX zur Wochenmitte letztlich leichter --US-Börsen gehen wenig bewegt aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Asien schließen mit Gewinnen
Der ATX tendierte seitwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren unterdessen Verluste zu sehen. An der Wall Street verlief der Handel in ruhigen Bahnen. In Fernost dominierten die Käufer das Geschehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen