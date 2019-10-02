Whiskies of the World Expo Boasts Record Ticket Sales

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whiskies of the World, Atlanta is the fastest selling event of the year for the company. With more than four months prior to the October 26th event date, attendee ticket sales peaked to over 50% sold. Attendees from New York to Miami and as far away as Seattle, WA will attend the event!

One feature which places Whiskies of the World apart from other US events is its yearly Whiskies of the World Awards. This additional feature provides brands marketing materials to promote their products and, at the events, to build their awarded brands to the public and persons in the trade industry, such as liquor stores, restaurants and bars.

During the individual events, patrons can try samples from 200+ whiskies from around the world. While last year's event hosted over 250 expressions, this year's Atlanta event will feature expressions from distillers Glengoyne, Jura, Glen Moray, Bruichladdich, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg and others from Scotland; Old Elk, High West, Old Pulteney, Westland, Belle Meade, Title 21, Chattanooga Whiskey and more from the US; a large variety of whiskies from Japan, Ireland and Canada, and other countries will be in attendance.

While enjoying whisky samples and heavy hors d'oeuvres, guests have the option to attend an educational master class from distillers and their ambassadors. This year's confirmed speakers are:

Dr. Bill Lumsden, Director of Distilling, Whisky Creation & Whisky Stocks, Glenmorangie & Ardbeg and three time awarded Master Distiller of the Year from the International Spirits Challenge.

Kyle McHugh, Samson & Surrey Director of Brand Advocacy & US Bartenders' Guild National President

Benjamin Boice, Jura Ambassador, Southeastern US

Whiskies of the World is known for its industry standard tasting events in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco and San Jose. Each event allows individual whisky enthusiasts and local trade professionals to learn about whisky via sensory input, deepen their knowledge through series of masterclasses taught by distillers and ambassadors, and learn how to pair foods and cigars with whisky.



