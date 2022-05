Whistleblower Sheds Light on Facebook's Mischievous Attempts to Soften Australian Law

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.In October, The Wall Street Journal published a blockbuster investigation of Facebook's troubling internal practices, based in large part on documents and files surfaced by employee whistleblower Frances Haugen.On Thursday, yet another bombshell, courtesy of a Facebook whistleblower, surfaced in the WSJ. The report detailed the social media giant's beyond-ruthless efforts to maintain the internet status quo as first-of-its-kind legislation in Australia threatened to fundamentally reshape the platform's relationship with news publishers.Continue reading