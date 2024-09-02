02.09.2024 10:06:00

Whistleblowers, a New CEO, and Astronauts Stuck in Space. Is There Any Hope Left for Boeing?

Airline and defense contractor Boeing (NYSE: BA) has been an iconic representation of American innovation for over a century. When I used to live in Washington D.C., I'd often drive past the Boeing headquarters in Crystal City on may way to work. It was hard not to be inspired by such an incredible business.But over the last few years, Boeing has been at the center of one negative story after another. The company's reputation is tainted, and with so much hoopla surrounding the bad press, it's beginning to look like Boeing's best days are in the rearview mirror.Let's take a look at some of Boeing's headaches and assess why I think investors are best off avoiding the aerospace stock right now.

