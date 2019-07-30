White and Haines Advanced Dentistry Offers Comprehensive Cosmetic Dentistry to Mooresville, NC

MOORESVILLE, N.C., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drs. Steven White and Brad Haines of White and Haines Advanced Dentistry welcome new patients interested in enhancing their smiles through safe and effective cosmetic dentistry treatments. Cosmetic dentistry focuses on increasing patient's smile aesthetics. However, outcomes of these treatments have a dual effect by also improving oral functionality and health as well.

One of the most common types of cosmetic dentistry services offered by Drs. White and Haines is teeth whitening for Mooresville, NC patients. Professional teeth whitening offers a more consistent result than teeth whitening strips or bleaches available over-the-counter. Many individuals rely on teeth whitening from their dentist before important life events, such as job interviews, weddings, holidays, family reunions, graduations and other milestone moments.

Another convenient cosmetic dentistry treatment is placement of a same-day dental crown. Drs. White and Haines have invested in technology that allows them to custom fabricate tooth-colored dental crowns in about an hour. Traditionally, patients who needed dental crowns to cover damaged or decayed but structurally intact teeth had to wait several days or a week for their final restoration. At White and Haines Advanced Dentistry, patients can receive their beautiful dental crowns in just one visit. When properly placed and cared for, dental crowns can last for many years.

Porcelain veneers are another cosmetic dentistry procedure that improves the look of slightly marred smiles. Porcelain veneers are thin strips of porcelain cut and polished to mimic the look of a patient's natural teeth. After the surface of the teeth has been prepared, the porcelain veneers are bonded to the surface. Once in place, porcelain veneers reflect and absorb light in ways similar to natural teeth. Ideal candidates for porcelain veneers are individuals with discolored teeth, slightly crooked or crowded teeth, tooth imperfections and teeth with gaps.

Patients requiring more extensive cosmetic dentistry in the form of tooth alignment may prefer Invisalign® to more traditional forms of orthodontics. The Invisalign system offers discretion and comfort, as well as tooth and gum oral hygiene ease.

Those interested in cosmetic dentistry services such as teeth whitening in Mooresville, NC, are welcome to call 704-896-9535 to schedule an appointment at White and Haines Dentistry in Cornelius, NC.

About the Dentists

White and Haines Advanced Dentistry is a general dental practice offering personalized dental care to patients in Cornelius, NC. Dr. Steven White offers more than 20 years of experience in general and cosmetic dentistry. He has served as a mentor at the Nash Institute for Dental Learning as well as an instructor with the Advanced Aesthetics Program. Dr. Brad Haines was named a Top 40 Dentist Under 40 in Incisal Edge Magazine and brings more than a decade of experience in general and cosmetic dentistry. Dr. Colton Fischer brings a patient-centric approach to care, participating in programs that give back to the community including the North Carolina Dental Society Foundation's Missions of Mercy (MOM). Drs. White, Haines, and Fischer strive to understand each patient's unique set of goals to help them reach a healthy smile and they are members of the American Dental Association, Dental Organization for Conscious Sedation and Charlotte Dental Society, among many others. To learn more about Drs. White, Haines, or Fischer, or the services they offer at their practice, please visit their website at http://www.drswhiteandhaines.com or call 704-896-9535 to schedule an appointment.

SOURCE Haines Advanced Dentistry