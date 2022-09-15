WHITE CASTLE BITES BRING NEW CRAVEABLE SNACKS TO GROCERY STORES

"Castle Bites," in Hamburger and Cheeseburger Flavors, Available Nationwide in 2022

MINNEAPOLIS and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle Bites are the latest innovation in the grocery freezer aisle. Inspired by the iconic flavor of White Castle sliders, the new bite-sized snacks are made with 100% real beef and onions and wrapped in a crispy golden crust.

White Castle Bites are inspired by the iconic flavor of White Castle sliders with a crispy golden crust.

Castle Bites are rolling out in stores nationally with two flavors, Hamburger and Cheeseburger. Packaged in two sizes, 18 oz. standard stand-up bag and 40 oz. party pack, Castle Bites are always tasty and fun to eat.

Castle Bites were developed through a collaboration between White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain and leader in Sliders, and Bellisio Foods, one of the nation's largest, most trusted frozen food companies.

"Castle Bites are a fun, new way to extend the Crave, offering a delicious option that meets the mark on distinctive taste," said Lynn Blashford, CMO, White Castle, "In recent research, consumers have let us know they're ready to try, and ready to buy. Something they will soon be able to do at retailers across the country."

"Snacking at home has continued to grow as consumers seek convenient and delicious options that fit within new schedules and routines," said Steve Young, CEO of Bellisio Foods, Inc. "Bellisio is proud to utilize our more than 30 years of experience in frozen foods and in snack rolls to launch such an innovative product. We're excited to build upon our partnership with White Castle, especially following the successful launch of the White Castle Chicken Rings at retail."

White Castle, home of The Original Slider® since opening its first restaurant in 1921, was also the first fast-food brand to launch a retail division in 1987. Thirty-five years later, the family-owned business is a category leader in frozen Sliders, available at retailers large and small, in all 50 states.

Bellisio and White Castle recently launched Chicken Rings at retail this spring. The White Castle frozen Sliders, Chicken Rings and, now, Castle Bites will be available nationwide. Brandgenuity, the licensing agency for White Castle, brokered the partnership for both launches and is supporting the program rollout.

More information about White Castle's retail offerings can be found at whitecastle.com/grocery.

ABOUT BELLISIO FOODS

Bellisio Foods, Inc. is one of the nation's largest and fastest growing frozen food companies with a rich 30-year history of providing quality, innovative food tailored to consumer tastes and lifestyles. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Bellisio Foods produces more than 400 products spanning a wide variety of frozen food categories, including single and multi-serve entrees, snacks and side dishes. Bellisio markets these products under its Michelina's and Authentic Asia Brands, as well as under licensed brands Boston Market, Atkins and Quest. The company also co-manufactures private label, retail and foodservice products. Bellisio Foods, Inc. is a subsidiary of Charoen Pokphand Foods, based in Bangkok, Thailand. For more information, visit bellisiofoods.com.

ABOUT WHITE CASTLE®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates more than 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle, which earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021 and 2022, is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

Contacts:

White Castle

Wendy Schwantes, Paul Werth Associates

P: 614-224-8114 or C: 614-774-9936

wschwantes@werthpr.com

Mac Joseph, Paul Werth Associates

P: 614-224-8114 or C: 858-775-1267

mjoseph@werthpr.com

Bellisio Foods

Tom Lindell

612.747.6414

tom@tomlindell.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/white-castle-bites-bring-new-craveable-snacks-to-grocery-stores-301624963.html

SOURCE Bellisio Foods