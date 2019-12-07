07.12.2019 02:11:00

White Castle Frozen Food Division Announces Voluntary Recall of a Limited Production of Frozen Sandwiches Sold in Select Grocery Outlets Due to Possible Presence of Listeria Monocytogenes

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle has initiated a voluntary recall of a limited number of frozen 6 pack cheeseburgers, frozen 6 pack hamburgers, frozen 6 pack jalapeno cheeseburgers, and 16 pack hamburgers, 16 pack cheeseburgers for the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The voluntary recall will impact product on shelves at select retailers with best by dates ranging from 04 Aug 2020 to 17 Aug 2020. Any product with these dates on shelves is presently being removed. Any product with a best by date before or after these best by dates is not included in the voluntary recall.

To date, public health officials have not reported any illness associated with these products.

"Our number one focus is the safety of our customers and our team members, and as a family owned business, we want to hold ourselves to the absolute highest standards of accountability in all aspects of our business – and especially food safety," said White Castle Vice President, Jamie Richardson.

White Castle conducts frequent and regular quality assurance tests. A recent sample conducted by a third party laboratory of its frozen sandwiches from one manufacturing facility showed a presence of Listeria monocytogenes halting any shipment of product to customers. Since the problem was identified White Castle has not shipped any product from this facility to customers. Following rigorous safety testing protocols, all impacted production runs have been identified for destruction. White Castle has maintained complete control of all product produced at the facility since the first indication of a problem.

White Castle is taking the following actions at the facility where the problem was identified:

  • Intensive sanitation and cleaning with guidance from outside food safety experts.
  • Aggressively elevating already strong food safety testing and manufacturing guidelines.
  • Conducting comprehensive testing to confirm no presence of listeria in the facility.

"This voluntary recall is precautionary and is the right thing to do," said Richardson.

Customers who may have purchased any of the products indicated (product codes listed below) are urged to dispose of them or return them to the store where they were purchased for an exchange or full refund and to consult with their physician regarding any medical questions. Customers may also contact White Castle at 1-800-843-2728.

White Castle frozen sandwiches are sold in rectangular cardboard packages and the code date is located on a side panel. Images of the packages being voluntarily recalled are shown below.

PRODUCT IMAGES AND RELEVANT CODE DATES:

Lot Code

Best By Date


Lot Code

Best By Date

Lot Code

Best By Date

H3120791

04AUG2020


H3120793

04AUG2020


C3120795

04AUG2020

H3120891

04AUG2020


H3120893

04AUG2020


C3120895

04AUG2020

H3120991

04AUG2020


H3120993

04AUG2020


C3120995

04AUG2020

H3121091

04AUG2020


H3121093

04AUG2020


C3121095

04AUG2020

H3121191

04AUG2020


H3121193

04AUG2020


C3121195

04AUG2020

H3121291

04AUG2020


H3121293

04AUG2020


C3121295

04AUG2020

H3121391

04AUG2020


H3121393

04AUG2020


C3121395

04AUG2020

H3121491

04AUG2020


H3121493

04AUG2020


C3121495

04AUG2020

H3121591

04AUG2020


H3121593

04AUG2020


C3121595

04AUG2020

H3121691

04AUG2020


H3121693

04AUG2020


C3121695

04AUG2020

H3121791

04AUG2020


H3121793

04AUG2020


C3121795

04AUG2020

H3121891

04AUG2020


H3121893

04AUG2020


C3121895

04AUG2020

H3121991

04AUG2020


H3121993

04AUG2020


C3121995

04AUG2020

H3122091

04AUG2020


H3122093

04AUG2020


C3122095

04AUG2020

H3122191

04AUG2020


H3122193

04AUG2020


C3122195

04AUG2020

H3122291

04AUG2020


H3122293

04AUG2020


C3122295

04AUG2020

H3122391

04AUG2020


H3122393

04AUG2020


C3122395

04AUG2020









Lot Code

Best By Date


Lot Code

Best By Date

Lot Code

Best By Date

C3150791

07AUG2020


C3150693

07AUG2020


C3150795

07AUG2020

C3150891

07AUG2020


C3150793

07AUG2020


C3150895

07AUG2020

C3150991

07AUG2020


C3150893

07AUG2020


C3150995

07AUG2020

C3151091

07AUG2020


C3150993

07AUG2020


C3151095

07AUG2020

C3151191

07AUG2020


C3151093

07AUG2020


C3151195

07AUG2020

C3151291

07AUG2020


C3151193

07AUG2020


C3151295

07AUG2020

C3151391

07AUG2020


C3151293

07AUG2020


C3151395

07AUG2020

C3151491

07AUG2020


C3151393

07AUG2020


C3151495

07AUG2020

C3151591

07AUG2020


C3151493

07AUG2020


C3151595

07AUG2020

C3151691

07AUG2020


C3151593

07AUG2020


C3151695

07AUG2020

C3151791

07AUG2020


C3151693

07AUG2020


C3151795

07AUG2020

C3151891

07AUG2020


C3151793

07AUG2020


C3151895

07AUG2020

C3151991

07AUG2020


C3151893

07AUG2020


C3151995

07AUG2020

C3152091

07AUG2020


C3151993

07AUG2020


C3152095

07AUG2020

C3152191

07AUG2020


C3152093

07AUG2020


C3152195

07AUG2020

C3152291

07AUG2020


C3152193

07AUG2020


C3152295

07AUG2020

C3152391

07AUG2020


C3152293

07AUG2020


C3152395

07AUG2020




C3152393

07AUG2020












Lot Code

Best By Date


Lot Code

Best By Date

Lot Code

Best By Date

J3160791

08AUG2020


J3160693

08AUG2020


C3160795

08AUG2020

J3160891

08AUG2020


J3160793

08AUG2020


C3160895

08AUG2020

J3160991

08AUG2020


J3160893

08AUG2020


C3160995

08AUG2020

J3161091

08AUG2020


J3160993

08AUG2020


C3161095

08AUG2020

J3161191

08AUG2020


J3161093

08AUG2020


C3161195

08AUG2020

J3161291

08AUG2020


J3161193

08AUG2020


C3161295

08AUG2020

J3161391

08AUG2020


J3161293

08AUG2020


C3161395

08AUG2020

J3161491

08AUG2020


J3161393

08AUG2020


C3161495

08AUG2020

J3161591

08AUG2020


J3161493

08AUG2020


C3161595

08AUG2020

J3161691

08AUG2020


J3161593

08AUG2020


C3161695

08AUG2020

J3161791

08AUG2020


J3161693

08AUG2020


C3161795

08AUG2020

J3161891

08AUG2020


J3161793

08AUG2020


C3161895

08AUG2020

J3161991

08AUG2020


J3161893

08AUG2020


C3161995

08AUG2020

J3162091

08AUG2020


J3161993

08AUG2020


C3162095

08AUG2020

J3162191

08AUG2020


J3162093

08AUG2020


C3162195

08AUG2020

J3162291

08AUG2020


J3162193

08AUG2020


C3162295

08AUG2020

J3162391

08AUG2020


J3162293

08AUG2020


C3162395

08AUG2020




J3162393

08AUG2020












Lot Code

Best By Date


Lot Code

Best By Date

Lot Code

Best By Date

C3170791

09AUG2020


C3170693

09AUG2020


C3170795

09AUG2020

C3170891

09AUG2020


C3170793

09AUG2020


C3170895

09AUG2020

C3170991

09AUG2020


C3170893

09AUG2020


C3170995

09AUG2020

C3171091

09AUG2020


C3170993

09AUG2020


C3171095

09AUG2020

C3171191

09AUG2020


C3171093

09AUG2020


C3171195

09AUG2020

C3171291

09AUG2020


C3171193

09AUG2020


C3171295

09AUG2020

C3171391

09AUG2020


C3171293

09AUG2020


C3171395

09AUG2020

C3171491

09AUG2020


C3171393

09AUG2020


C3171495

09AUG2020

C3171591

09AUG2020


C3171493

09AUG2020


C3171595

09AUG2020

C3171691

09AUG2020


C3171593

09AUG2020


C3171695

09AUG2020

C3171791

09AUG2020


C3171693

09AUG2020


C3171795

09AUG2020

C3171891

09AUG2020


C3171793

09AUG2020


C3171895

09AUG2020

C3171991

09AUG2020


C3171893

09AUG2020


C3171995

09AUG2020

C3172091

09AUG2020


C3171993

09AUG2020


C3172095

09AUG2020

C3172191

09AUG2020


C3172093

09AUG2020


C3172195

09AUG2020

C3172291

09AUG2020


C3172193

09AUG2020


C3172295

09AUG2020

C3172391

09AUG2020


C3172293

09AUG2020


C3172395

09AUG2020




C3172393

09AUG2020












Lot Code

Best By Date


Lot Code

Best By Date

Lot Code

Best By Date

C3180791

10AUG2020


C3180693

10AUG2020


C3180795

10AUG2020

C3180891

10AUG2020


C3180793

10AUG2020


C3180895

10AUG2020

C3180991

10AUG2020


C3180893

10AUG2020


C3180995

10AUG2020

C3181091

10AUG2020


C3180993

10AUG2020


C3181095

10AUG2020

C3181191

10AUG2020


C3181093

10AUG2020


C3181195

10AUG2020

C3181291

10AUG2020


C3181193

10AUG2020


C3181295

10AUG2020

C3181391

10AUG2020


C3181293

10AUG2020


C3181395

10AUG2020

C3181491

10AUG2020


C3181393

10AUG2020


C3181495

10AUG2020

C3181591

10AUG2020


C3181493

10AUG2020


C3181595

10AUG2020

C3181691

10AUG2020


C3181593

10AUG2020


C3181695

10AUG2020

C3181791

10AUG2020


C3181693

10AUG2020


C3181795

10AUG2020

C3181891

10AUG2020


C3181793

10AUG2020


C3181895

10AUG2020

C3181991

10AUG2020


C3181893

10AUG2020


C3181995

10AUG2020

C3182091

10AUG2020


C3181993

10AUG2020


C3182095

10AUG2020

C3182191

10AUG2020


C3182093

10AUG2020


C3182195

10AUG2020

C3182291

10AUG2020


C3182193

10AUG2020


C3182295

10AUG2020

C3182391

10AUG2020


C3182293

10AUG2020


C3182395

10AUG2020




C3182393

10AUG2020




























Lot Code

Best By Date







H3190795

11AUG2020







H3190895

11AUG2020







H3190995

11AUG2020







H3191095

11AUG2020







H3191195

11AUG2020







H3191295

11AUG2020







H3191395

11AUG2020







H3191495

11AUG2020







H3191595

11AUG2020







H3191695

11AUG2020







H3191795

11AUG2020







H3191895

11AUG2020







H3191995

11AUG2020







H3192095

11AUG2020







H3192195

11AUG2020







H3192295

11AUG2020







H3192395

11AUG2020















Lot Code

Best By Date


Lot Code

Best By Date

Lot Code

Best By Date

C3220791

14AUG2020


C3220693

14AUG2020


C3220795

14AUG2020

C3220891

14AUG2020


C3220793

14AUG2020


C3220895

14AUG2020

C3220991

14AUG2020


C3220893

14AUG2020


C3220995

14AUG2020

C3221091

14AUG2020


C3220993

14AUG2020


C3221095

14AUG2020

C3221191

14AUG2020


C3221093

14AUG2020


C3221195

14AUG2020

C3221291

14AUG2020


C3221193

14AUG2020


C3221295

14AUG2020

C3221391

14AUG2020


C3221293

14AUG2020


C3221395

14AUG2020

C3221491

14AUG2020


C3221393

14AUG2020


C3221495

14AUG2020

C3221591

14AUG2020


C3221493

14AUG2020


C3221595

14AUG2020

C3221691

14AUG2020


C3221593

14AUG2020


C3221695

14AUG2020

C3221791

14AUG2020


C3221693

14AUG2020


C3221795

14AUG2020

C3221891

14AUG2020


C3221793

14AUG2020


C3221895

14AUG2020

C3221991

14AUG2020


C3221893

14AUG2020


C3221995

14AUG2020

C3222091

14AUG2020


C3221993

14AUG2020


C3222095

14AUG2020

C3222191

14AUG2020


C3222093

14AUG2020


C3222195

14AUG2020

C3222291

14AUG2020


C3222193

14AUG2020


C3222295

14AUG2020

C3222391

14AUG2020


C3222293

14AUG2020


C3222395

14AUG2020




C3222393

14AUG2020












Lot Code

Best By Date


Lot Code

Best By Date

Lot Code

Best By Date

C3230791

15AUG2020


C3230693

15AUG2020


C3230795

15AUG2020

C3230891

15AUG2020


C3230793

15AUG2020


C3230895

15AUG2020

C3230991

15AUG2020


C3230893

15AUG2020


C3230995

15AUG2020

C3231091

15AUG2020


C3230993

15AUG2020


C3231095

15AUG2020

C3231191

15AUG2020


C3231093

15AUG2020


C3231195

15AUG2020

C3231291

15AUG2020


C3231193

15AUG2020


C3231295

15AUG2020

C3231391

15AUG2020


C3231293

15AUG2020


C3231395

15AUG2020

C3231491

15AUG2020


C3231393

15AUG2020


C3231495

15AUG2020

C3231591

15AUG2020


C3231493

15AUG2020


C3231595

15AUG2020

C3231691

15AUG2020


C3231593

15AUG2020


C3231695

15AUG2020

C3231791

15AUG2020


C3231693

15AUG2020


C3231795

15AUG2020

C3231891

15AUG2020


C3231793

15AUG2020


C3231895

15AUG2020

C3231991

15AUG2020


C3231893

15AUG2020


C3231995

15AUG2020

C3232091

15AUG2020


C3231993

15AUG2020


C3232095

15AUG2020

C3232191

15AUG2020


C3232093

15AUG2020


C3232195

15AUG2020

C3232291

15AUG2020


C3232193

15AUG2020


C3232295

15AUG2020

C3232391

15AUG2020


C3232293

15AUG2020


C3232395

15AUG2020




C3232393

15AUG2020












Lot Code

Best By Date


Lot Code

Best By Date

Lot Code

Best By Date

C3240791

16AUG2020


C3240693

16AUG2020


C3240795

16AUG2020

C3240891

16AUG2020


C3240793

16AUG2020


C3240895

16AUG2020

C3240991

16AUG2020


C3240893

16AUG2020


C3240995

16AUG2020

C3241091

16AUG2020


C3240993

16AUG2020


C3241095

16AUG2020

C3241191

16AUG2020


C3241093

16AUG2020


C3241195

16AUG2020

C3241291

16AUG2020


C3241193

16AUG2020


C3241295

16AUG2020

C3241391

16AUG2020


C3241293

16AUG2020


C3241395

16AUG2020

C3241491

16AUG2020


C3241393

16AUG2020


C3241495

16AUG2020

C3241591

16AUG2020


C3241493

16AUG2020


C3241595

16AUG2020

C3241691

16AUG2020


C3241593

16AUG2020


C3241695

16AUG2020

C3241791

16AUG2020


C3241693

16AUG2020


C3241795

16AUG2020

C3231891

16AUG2020


C3241793

16AUG2020


C3241895

16AUG2020

C3241991

16AUG2020


C3241893

16AUG2020


C3241995

16AUG2020

C3242091

16AUG2020


C3241993

16AUG2020


C3242095

16AUG2020

C3242191

16AUG2020


C3242093

16AUG2020


C3242195

16AUG2020

C3242291

16AUG2020


C3242193

16AUG2020


C3242295

16AUG2020

C3242391

16AUG2020


C3242293

16AUG2020


C3242395

16AUG2020




C3242393

16AUG2020




















Lot Code

Best By Date


Lot Code

Best By Date

Lot Code

Best By Date

C3250791

17AUG2020


C3250693

17AUG2020


C3250795

17AUG2020

C3250891

17AUG2020


C3250793

17AUG2020


C3250895

17AUG2020

C3250991

17AUG2020


C3250893

17AUG2020


C3250995

17AUG2020

C3251091

17AUG2020


C3250993

17AUG2020


C3251095

17AUG2020

C3251191

17AUG2020


C3251093

17AUG2020


C3251195

17AUG2020

C3251291

17AUG2020


C3251193

17AUG2020


C3251295

17AUG2020

C3251391

17AUG2020


C3251293

17AUG2020


C3251395

17AUG2020

C3251491

17AUG2020


C3251393

17AUG2020


C3251495

17AUG2020

C3251591

17AUG2020


C3251493

17AUG2020


C3251595

17AUG2020

C3251691

17AUG2020


C3251593

17AUG2020


C3251695

17AUG2020

C3251791

17AUG2020


C3251693

17AUG2020


C3251795

17AUG2020

C3251891

17AUG2020


C3251793

17AUG2020


C3251895

17AUG2020

C3251991

17AUG2020


C3251893

17AUG2020


C3251995

17AUG2020

C3252091

17AUG2020


C3251993

17AUG2020


C3252095

17AUG2020

C3252191

17AUG2020


C3252093

17AUG2020


C3252195

17AUG2020

C3252291

17AUG2020


C3252193

17AUG2020


C3252295

17AUG2020

C3252391

17AUG2020


C3252293

17AUG2020


C3252395

17AUG2020




C3252393

17AUG2020




Consumer Contact:
1-800-843-2728
24 hours, Sunday-Saturday

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/white-castle-frozen-food-division-announces-voluntary-recall-of-a-limited-production-of-frozen-sandwiches-sold-in-select-grocery-outlets-due-to-possible-presence-of-listeria-monocytogenes-300970901.html

SOURCE White Castle

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Zuwächsen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich in der Gewinnzone -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Freitag kräftig an. Die Wall Street profitiert von einem überraschend positiven US-Arbeitsmarktbericht. Die Börsen in Fernost hielten sich in der Gewinnzone.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB