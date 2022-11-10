|
10.11.2022 13:00:00
White Castle Introduces Stuffin' Muffins to Lineup of Popular Thanksgiving Stuffing Recipes
The delectable delight — made with Sliders sold nationwide in grocery stores and restaurants — is so good it will turn your side dish into the main dish
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle is ready to steal turkey's thunder this Thanksgiving with the introduction of yet another fantastic stuffing recipe: the Kickin' Southwest Stuffin' Muffins. This spicy take on the holiday staple continues White Castle's long-standing tradition of providing unique and delicious stuffing recipes using world-famous Sliders.
The Kickin' Southwest Stuffin' Muffins are packed with corn, green onions, chili powder, a variety of peppers, and the main ingredient — Jalapeño Cheese Sliders, which can be purchased fresh from White Castle restaurants or frozen from retail stores across the U.S.
Baked in muffin tins to create individual-size servings, this peppery flavored stuffing will, no doubt, attract all of the attention once they're pulled from the oven. They're so good, in fact, that some people might just choose them as their main dish!
"We humbly believe White Castle should be consumed any day of the year, including Thanksgiving, and this bold take on stuffing will allow you to do just that," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Thanksgiving is all about traditions, and we're confident this recipe will become a mainstay at all of your gatherings once you introduce it to friends and family. Best of all – the Stuffin' Muffins are slider-sized and packed with flavor – just like our Sliders."
White Castle's Original Slider Stuffing originated when a White Castle team member enhanced her grandmother's family stuffing recipe with a sack of Sliders. Other varieties include the Impossible™ Slider Stuffing, which uses the Impossible™ Slider as the base, the Bacon Jalapeño Cheese Slider Stuffing and the Southwestern Jalapeño Cheese Slider Stuffing.
The recipes for White Castle's Kickin' Southwest Stuffin' Muffins and its Original Slider Stuffing are below. For the other stuffing recipes and additional recipe ideas using White Castle menu items, visit www.whitecastle.com/food/recipes.
White Castle Kickin' Southwest Stuffin' Muffins
Prep Time: 5 to 10 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Servings: Approx. 18
Ingredients:
Instructions:
White Castle® Original Slider Stuffing Recipe
Prep time: 5 to 10 minutes
Cook time: 35 minutes
Servings: about 9 cups of stuffing (enough for a 10- to 12-pound turkey)
Ingredients:
Instructions:
White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates more than 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle, which earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021 and 2022, is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.
