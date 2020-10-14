White Castle® Kicks Off 12th Annual Fundraiser for Autism Speaks®

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain and a major contributor to several philanthropic causes, will launch the "Round Up" fundraising campaign on behalf of Autism Speaks, the largest autism advocacy organization in the U.S. Beginning today, White Castle team members will ask customers if they want to "round up" their bill to the nearest dollar for Autism Speaks. Every cent above the cost of an order will be donated to the nonprofit group.

White Castle Raising Funds for Autism Speaks

The "Round Up" campaign is an extension of White Castle's ongoing fundraising efforts for Autism Speaks. The family owned business started raising money for Autism Speaks in 2009 as part of its philanthropic "Castle Shares" initiative. Since then, it has raised more than $8.1 million with the help of its generous customers, primarily through the sale of blue puzzle pieces symbolic of Autism Speaks' iconic logo.

"White Castle has been spreading awareness of autism and raising donations for Autism Speaks for over a decade," said Erin Shannon, corporate relations manager at White Castle and a fourth generation member of the Ingram family, which has owned White Castle since its founding in 1921. "We are honored to be a part of this cause year after year. Our company's support of Autism Speaks has a deeper meaning for our family and for many White Castle team members who have loved ones with autism. We hope that our support helps make a difference for people with autism and their families."

The White Castle "Round Up" campaign will run from October 13, 2020 to January 13, 2021 with 100% of the donations going to Autism Speaks.

"We are excited to work with the White Castle team and their loyal customers again this year," said Valerie Paradiz, Autism Speaks vice president of services and support. "Now more than ever, the community needs our support. The funds raised will further research, advocacy, supports and services for people with autism."

For more information about autism, visit Autismspeaks.org.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders as a family-owned business for almost 100 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider® in 1921. Today White Castle owns and operates more than 360 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers' cravings morning, noon and night and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time Magazine's most influential burger of all time, is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible™ Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast Food Burger." White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and of its faithful fans, affectionately referred to as Cravers, many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play , makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pickup orders any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

About Autism Speaks®

Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. We do this through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of people with autism; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions. Through partnerships and collaboration, we are committed to:

Increasing global understanding & acceptance of people with autism

Being a catalyst for life-enhancing research breakthroughs

Increasing early childhood screening & timely interventions

Improving the transition to adulthood

Ensuring access to reliable information & services throughout the life span

