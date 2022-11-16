White Castle Seeks Help From the Craver Nation to Find Missing Spatula Shovels and Town Crier Regalia

Items were to be used in groundbreaking ceremony for new Castle in Tempe, Arizona

COLUMBUS, Ohio , Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hear ye, hear ye. White Castle broke ground Tuesday for its second Castle in Arizona, but a few important items were missing from the ceremony.

White Castle is seeking the help of the Craver Nation to find seven spatula shovels that have gone missing.

The seven giant spatulas that serve as shovels and the regalia for White Castle's beloved town crier never made it from White Castle's home office to their intended destination in Tempe. So, White Castle officials improvised. They used one spatula shovel from the family-owned business's historical collection and regular shovels to dig up dirt, and the town crier wore a hastily created replacement outfit crafted by the tailor in his village.

White Castle isn't sure what happened to the shovels and garb, which are normally kept under lock and key. When White Castle leadership and family members arrived in Arizona, the items were nowhere to be found. So, White Castle is now seeking help from the Craver Nation to find these precious items in time for future groundbreakings and other public ceremonies.

"These sacred relics mean a great deal to the entire White Castle family, and we'd really like to get them back," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "We don't have any theories for their disappearance, although it is interesting that one of our major competitors had a mascot who was known for stealing hamburgers. Just saying."

"Rest assured, we are heightening security on other proprietary items — like our bun recipe and our 100% beef-to-onion ratio recipe," he added.

The spatula shovels are about 5 feet tall with wooden handles and a metal flipper sporting the White Castle logo. The town crier regalia includes a size L royal blue jacket and knickers as well as a tricorn hat.

White Castle is known for its unique rituals to celebrate important events and milestones. The spatula shovels and town crier make regular appearances at groundbreakings, including for the Scottsdale and Orlando restaurants and the expanded retail manufacturing plant in Vandalia, Ohio. Other rituals include a triumphal procession with a custom-made scepter and the pouring of steamed onions on the ground at the site of development.

Anyone who has information should contact Jamie Richardson by phone at 614-559-2687 or by e-mail at jamierichardson@whitecastle.com.

