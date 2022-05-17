White Claw® Hard Seltzer Totally Reinvents Lemonade with Launch of REFRSHR™

America's #1 Hard Seltzer* launches breakthrough new taste and flavors

CHICAGO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Claw®, the leader in the Hard Seltzer category, is introducing something entirely new: White Claw® Hard Seltzer REFRSHR™ Lemonade. With exotic, rare flavor additions like Calamansi to Limón, combining Blood Orange with Black Raspberry and Blackberry with Red Cherry, REFRESHR took time and an incredible amount of passion to craft and perfect. The results are entirely new flavor combinations to White Claw that taste incredibly refreshing in a stunningly distinct packaging.

Rolling out nationwide beginning this month, White Claw REFRSHR will debut with four distinct Lemonade flavors – each crafted to deliver amazing flavor and incredible sessionability.

"As the leader in the Hard Seltzer category, White Claw is consistently innovating, looking for new and authentic ways to provide consumers with remarkable tasting refreshment," said John Shea, Chief Marketing Officer, White Claw Hard Seltzer, USA. "That's why, with the launch of REFRSHR, we're taking an entirely new and different approach to Lemonade, in a uniquely White Claw way, over-delivering on flavor while being incredibly sessionable."

The new REFRSHR collection features White Claw Hard Seltzer's first Lemonade flavors with the following unique combinations:

White Claw REFRSHR ™ Lemonade Limón with a hint of Calamansi : Calamansi, a citrus found in Japan , provides an unmatched lemon zest flavor that perfectly complements the limón flavor to deliver extreme mouth-watering refreshment.

™ Calamansi, a citrus found in , provides an unmatched lemon zest flavor that perfectly complements the limón flavor to deliver extreme mouth-watering refreshment. White Claw REFRSHR ™ Lemonade Blood Orange with a hint of Black Raspberry : Refreshing black raspberry combined with blood orange make for an extraordinary refreshing flavor combination and entirely new lemonade taste.

™ Refreshing black combined with blood orange make for an extraordinary refreshing flavor combination and entirely new lemonade taste. White Claw REFRSHR ™ Lemonade Blackberry with a hint of Red Cherry : This flavor pairs White Claw Hard Seltzer's rich blackberry and amazing red cherry flavors, taking refreshment to a whole new level.

™ This flavor pairs White Claw Hard Seltzer's rich blackberry and amazing red cherry flavors, taking refreshment to a whole new level. White Claw REFRSHR™ Lemonade Strawberry with a hint of Kiwi: An instant aroma of fresh strawberry and authentic ripe berry flavors – perfectly complemented with slightly tart kiwi, creating a fruitful and refreshing flavor combination.

White Claw is crafted with our unique BrewPure® process which results in a clean tasting alcohol base. With 5% ABV and 100 calories and 1g carbs this new collection is available in 12-can variety packs nationwide. To see the latest from White Claw, follow @WhiteClaw on Instagram or visit www.whiteclaw.com.

ABOUT WHITE CLAW® HARD SELTZER:

White Claw® Hard Seltzer is America's No. 1 hard seltzer* with unmatched pure, crisp refreshment. Crafted using our proprietary BrewPure® process, White Claw® is gluten-free with 100 calories and 5% alcohol, per 12 fl. oz. White Claw® is available in a variety of fruit flavors. Visit www.whiteclaw.com for full nutritional information.

In 2021, White Claw® contributed over $2 billion* to the hard seltzer category, which was more than the next two largest seltzer brands combined. White Claw® is now available in 11 international markets and has a category leading position across the board.

