White House Historical Association Celebrates 60th Anniversary with NEW Events, Publications, Logo and More

WASHINGTON, Jan. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association, founded by First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in 1961, celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2021. The Association also looks forward to ongoing work with the President and First Lady. In 2021, the Association will begin a collaboration with the 12th President and First Lady over the course of its history. Since 1961, the Association has invested $110,500,000 to maintain the museum-quality standard of the White House.

NEW Association Logo

The Association's new logo is in the image of the iconic South Facade of the White House as it appeared in 1961, the year the Association was founded.

Quarterly Lecture Series: "White House History with Susan Page"

New lectures include topics:

Personal Reflections on President Lyndon B. Johnson

Designing Camelot: A Discussion with the Authors

A Discussion with the Authors September 11 , Twenty Years Removed: A Look Back at the Nation and the White House

, Twenty Years Removed: A Look Back at the Nation and the White House Sixty Years Later: The Founding and Contributions of the Association

The 1600 Sessions

Hosted by Association President Stewart McLaurin, new podcast episodes will include:

Authors of Designing Camelot: The Kennedy White House Restoration

The first decades of the Association and its contributions to the White House

New Publications

The Association will release a special 60th Anniversary edition of its White House History Quarterly and several NEW books related to the Anniversary, including:

The signature book for 2021, Designing Camelot: The Kennedy White House Restoration

Observation of Mrs. Kennedy's Birthday

Since 2015, the Association has hosted a luncheon to mark Mrs. Kennedy's July 28th birthday. The Association will also soon announce details of a special tribute to Mrs. Kennedy at the historic Decatur House.

2021 Presidential Sites Summit

The White House Historical Association will host the Presidential Sites Summit at the historic Adolphus Hotel August 31-September 2.

First Ladies Symposium

The 2021 Annual Symposium will focus on First Ladies.

Educational Markers in Lafayette Square

The Association has worked with the National Park Service to construct an exhibit on Lafayette Square to teach about the construction of the White House by free and enslaved laborers living in the park community; uses of Lafayette Park since its creation; and political and social demonstrations in the space.

NEW Student Art Competition

New Episodes of White House History Live

NEW Features Added to the WHExperience App

