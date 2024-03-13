|
13.03.2024 11:02:32
White House Secretly Bullish On Bitcoin? Crypto Analyst Makes Bold Claim Based On 2025 Budget But Gets Community-Noted
Prominent cryptocurrency research analyst Pierre Rochard, VP of Research at Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT), has sparked a debate online over claims that the White House's 2025 budget, under President Joe Biden, projects a highly optimistic price target of $250,000 for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) by 2035.BREAKING🚨 Biden's 2025 budget is very bullish on #Bitcoin , the White House expects $250k by 2035.They are counting on it for their tax revenues! pic.twitter.com/JOipF3PKpG— Pierre Rochard (@BitcoinPierre) March 11, 2024Community Casts Doubt On Official Price ProjectionHowever, Rochard's interpretation faced scrutiny from the Twitter community.Several users pointed out that the White House budget document itself doesn't contain explicit Bitcoin price projections.Instead, it focuses on potential tax revenue generated from increased regulation and taxation of ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
