White Oaks Wealth Advisors Earns a Spot on Financial Advisor Magazine's 2019 RIA Survey and Ranking

MINNEAPOLIS, July 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- White Oaks Wealth Advisors is pleased to announce their listing in Financial Advisor Magazine's 2019 RIA Survey and Ranking. The list recognizes top independent RIA firms from across the U.S. To be eligible for this ranking, firms must be independent RIAs, provide financial planning and related services to clients, file their own ADV statement with the SEC, and have at least $50 million in assets under management as of December 31, 2019.

Sharon Bloodworth, CEO of White Oaks Wealth Advisors, Inc. and White Oaks Investment Management, Inc. comments, "It is an honor to be included in the 2019 survey and list once again. With the various RIA options available we are thrilled to have the wonderful group of clients that we do. We believe that our love of our clients is at the core of what we do and these awards only reinforce that conviction within us."

White Oaks Wealth Advisors, Inc. and White Oaks Investment Management, Inc. are private, fee-only Wealth Management and Family Office firms within Minneapolis, MN and Longboat Key, FL that specialize in simplifying the complexities of wealth for upper net worth individuals. The firm employs a team with over 100 years of financial services experience in areas such as retirement planning, investment advice and management, family office services, estate planning, tax planning, stock option exercise, charitable gift planning, qualified plan distribution planning, and many other issues that individuals face in meeting and achieving their financial security goals.

White Oaks Wealth Advisors, Inc. has been honored by having team members listed on the "Gulf Coast 500" by Business Observer, "Top 250 Financial Advisors" by Worth Magazine, "Top Dog's" by Bloomberg Wealth Manager, "5 Star Advisor" by Paladin Registry, "WiserAdvisor.com", "Best 150 Advisors for Doctors" by Medical Economics, "100 Top Advisors" by Mutual Funds Magazine and CNBC's Top Fee Only Wealth Management List.

SOURCE White Oaks Wealth Advisors