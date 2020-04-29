White Oaks Wealth on Top 12 Best Wealth Managers and Financial Advisors List

MINNEAPOLIS, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- White Oaks Wealth Advisors is pleased to maintain top rankings in the Advisory HQ list. AdvisoryHQ uses a ranking system that incorporates "a breakthrough 'Top-Down Advisor Selection Methodology'." The selection methodology is based on a wide range of filters including fiduciary duty, independence, transparency, level of customized service, history of innovation, fee structure, quality of services provided, team excellence, and wealth of experience."

Sharon Bloodworth, CEO states, " It is an honor to receive this award, especially during this economic crisis. This award is a testament to our wonderful team. Their hard work, expertise and caring takes our firm to another level."

White Oaks Wealth Advisors, Inc. is a private, fee-only Wealth Management Firm with offices in Minneapolis, MN and in Sarasota, FL. The firm offers an advisory team with over 60 years of experience in areas such as retirement planning, investment advice and management, family office services, estate planning, tax planning, stock option exercise, charitable gift planning, qualified plan distribution planning, and many other issues that individuals face in meeting and achieving their financial security goals. White Oaks Wealth Advisors, Inc. has been honored by having team members listed on the "Gulf Coast 500" by Business Observer, "Top 250 Financial Advisors" by Worth Magazine, "Top Dog's" by Bloomberg Wealth Manager, "5 Star Advisor" by Paladin Registry, "WiserAdvisor.com", "Best 150 Advisors for Doctors" by Medical Economics, "100 Top Advisors" by Mutual Funds Magazine and CNBC's Top Fee Only Wealth Management List.



