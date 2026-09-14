Deutsche Boerse Aktie
WKN DE: A0REPB / ISIN: US2515421061
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14.09.2026 03:00:00
White paper: The rise of EU Bonds as a European benchmark
Abstract As the European Union's bond market continues to expand, EU bonds are emerging as a significant benchmark within European fixed income markets. With outstanding issuance expected to reach approximately €900 billion by the end of 2026, market participants are increasingly evaluating the role of EU Bond Futures (FBEU) in portfolio hedging, risk management, and relative value trading. This paper explores how EU Bond Futures offer a distinct pan-European alternative to traditional sovereign bond hedges by reflecting shared European fundamentals rather than the risks of any single issuer. Through hedging case studies, correlation analysis, and market data, the paper examines the effectiveness of FBEU across a range of European sovereign exposures. It also highlights the rapid development of the EU bond repo market and discusses emerging opportunities across cash, repo, futures, and swap markets. Download the white paper to discover how EU Bond Futures are evolving beyond a hedging instrument to become a broader tool for portfolio construction, market efficiency, and relative value strategies. embed_WPWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Boerse AG Unsponsored American Deposit
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