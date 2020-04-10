WhiteCanyon Software Offers WipeDrive Home at a Major Discount During Covid-19 Pandemic

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteCanyon Software, the provider of trusted data sanitization solutions like WipeDrive Home, WipeDrive Small Business, WipeDrive Enterprise, WipeDrive Mobile, SystemSaver, VeriDrive and other tools, announced today that it has heavily discounted the WipeDrive Home user license to help consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic. This discount is applied to the WipeDrive Home user license during checkout with the coupon code "HOMEFREE".

WipeDrive Home has been a trusted data erasure tool since 1998 and is globally used to erase SSD, NVMe, SATA, PATA, SCSI and IDE drives. The solution is an easy to run program that boots the computer into a Linux operating system and performs an erasure of the attached drives. Each license of WipeDrive Home is for a single drive wipe. WipeDrive Home earns consistently high ratings on consumer review websites.

The COVID-19 pandemic has globally affected commerce, travel, education systems and social interactions since its outbreak in January 2020. The virus has caused millions of people to self-quarantine, social distance and limit large gatherings to slow the transmission of the contagion. The pandemic has also caused the closure of 124,000 US public and private schools, leaving 50 million students to transfer to online learning.

The transfer to online learning has created a large demand for new and used laptops and computers for at-home students. WipeDrive Home is being provided to consumers so that they can repurpose old laptops and desktops to at-home students.

"We understand during this time of uncertainty, a lot of people are quarantined in their homes and are attempting to organize their computers and drives that have laid dormant for years," said Paul Katzoff, CEO of WhiteCanyon Software. "We hope this current discount provides home users with assistance in disposing or repurposing old laptops and desktops."

In addition to WipeDrive Home, WhiteCanyon Software has other certified data security software tools that are recommended for enterprise clients. For more information about certified data deletion from WhiteCanyon Software, visit https://www.whitecanyon.com.

