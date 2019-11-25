WhiteSpace Alliance to Co-Host International Workshop on Digital Inclusion

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The WhiteSpace Alliance (WSA) ®, a global industry organization enabling sharing of underutilized spectrum, will co-host an international workshop on digital inclusion on 2-3 December, 2019 in New Delhi, India.

The event, "Regulating for Inclusion", will explore issues critical to bridging the Digital Divide: enabling widespread, affordable access to communication services. The workshop includes a broad range of significant contributors: telecommunications and internet service providers; developers of communications equipment; government regulators; public sector organizations and academia. The event is sponsored by the Association for Progressive Communications (APC), an international organization dedicated to ensuring that all people have easy access to a free and open internet. APC has been an active consultant to the United Nations Economic and Social Council since 1995.

Dr. Apurva N. Mody, Chairman of WhiteSpace Alliance, will be a featured speaker at the workshop, moderating a panel session addressing spectrum management technologies and licensing mechanisms for delivering "last mile" services to underserved rural areas. Dr. Mody is an internationally recognized expert on spectrum sharing, dynamic spectrum access and white space communications. In addition to his Chairmanship of the WhiteSpace Alliance, he is Chairman of the IEEE 802.22 Working Group on Wireless Regional Area Networks, and Advisor to the United States National Spectrum Consortium.

Shared spectrum solutions such as TV White Space are particularly well suited to delivering communications services to underserved populations. The technology uses available TV band spectrum to deliver fixed wireless broadband services at distances up to 30 km. The powerful propagation characteristics of TV band broadcast signals make them ideal for providing middle- and last-mile connectivity where wired infrastructure is not cost effective to deploy, and vegetation makes traditional line-of-sight wireless solutions unreliable. TV white space can support a range of current and emerging infrastructure applications, from commercial enterprises to education and government services.

For information and registration for the Regulating for Inclusion Workshop, please visit https://ti.to/regulating4inclusion/workshop.

For more information on the Association for Progressive Communications, please visit http://www.apc.org.

WhiteSpace Alliance, developer of Wi-FAR™ and WSAConnect™ interoperability specifications, has a following of more than 200 major commercial, academic, government and regulatory organizations around the world. WSA member organizations benefit from access to technical specifications that decrease development costs; expanded access to global markets, regulators and government agencies; and ongoing marketing support at no additional cost. Consumers benefit from a multi-vendor, interoperable ecosystem that brings down the overall cost of broadband access. For more information on WhiteSpace Alliance, please visit http://www.WhiteSpaceAlliance.org

About WhiteSpace Alliance

The mission of the Whitespace Alliance (http://www.whitespacealliance.org/) is to promote the development, deployment and use of standards-based products and services as a means of providing broadband capabilities via WhiteSpace spectrum. By promoting the use of standards, the Alliance will enable companies to provide broadband connectivity at reasonable cost. The WSA will also act as an enabler of the emerging white spaces ecosystem by helping to put in place interoperability, conformance, and compliance testing to make sure that our member stakeholders get the needed information & collaborations to succeed both in the market place and with regulatory requirements. Interoperability specifications will allow multiple vendors to enter the market and help to reduce the costs for the consumers. WhiteSpace Alliance promotes the use of IEEE, 3GPP and IETF Standards for use in the WhiteSpaces.

Contact Information

Bill Mello

WhiteSpace Alliance

http://www.WhiteSpaceAlliance.org

978.877.0051

Dr. Apurva N. Mody, Chairman WhiteSpace Alliance

WhiteSpace Alliance

http://www.WhiteSpaceAlliance.org

WSA, Wi-FAR and WSAConnect are registered trademarks of the WhiteSpace Alliance

SOURCE WhiteSpace Alliance