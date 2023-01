Whitestone REIT Is Rallying. Should You Jump In, Too?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are a lot of great deals in the market right now for investors looking to capitalize on downtrodden prices, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) are no exception.A great example is Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR), a smaller competitor in the realm of retail REITs but one that I think holds particular promise in a recovering sector for several reasons. Let's look at why Whitestone REIT should be on your radar.Whitestone is smaller and doesn't have the geographic diversity of its much larger, better-known peers -- such as Realty Income and National Retail Properties -- but its narrow focus is also one of its strengths. This trust's 57 open-air retail centers are focused on affluent areas in the fast-growing markets of Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, and its hometown of Houston -- with the exception of one property in Chicago.Continue reading