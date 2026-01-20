Taiwan Semiconductor Aktie
WKN DE: A0MNM3 / ISIN: TW0005425003
20.01.2026 11:40:00
Who Are the Biggest Winners from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's Blowout Quarterly Report?
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) recently reported a blowout quarter, sending its stock higher. However, it's not the only stock set to be a winner from its strong report and outlook.When the company projected it would spend between $52 billion and $56 billion in capital expenditures (capex) in 2026, up from $41 billion in 2025, it sent a clear message that the demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chips has staying power. Let's look at other stocks set to benefit from the same dynamics it's seeing. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
