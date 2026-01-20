Taiwan Semiconductor Aktie

Taiwan Semiconductor für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MNM3 / ISIN: TW0005425003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.01.2026 11:40:00

Who Are the Biggest Winners from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's Blowout Quarterly Report?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) recently reported a blowout quarter, sending its stock higher. However, it's not the only stock set to be a winner from its strong report and outlook.When the company projected it would spend between $52 billion and $56 billion in capital expenditures (capex) in 2026, up from $41 billion in 2025, it sent a clear message that the demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chips has staying power. Let's look at other stocks set to benefit from the same dynamics it's seeing. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Taiwan Semiconductor Co Ltd

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.