WHO grants prequalification of Actemra/RoActemra for patients with severe or critical COVID-19

Basel, 11 February 2022 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that Actemra®/RoActemra® (tocilizumab) intravenous (IV) has been granted World Health Organization (WHO) prequalification. Prequalification is a confirmation by WHO that Actemra/RoActemra meets the WHO standards for quality, safety and efficacy for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen or mechanical ventilation.1 It helps procurers in low- and middle-income countries identify priority medicines to improve access to care and support better health.