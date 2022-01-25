Who Let the Dogs Out? Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Surge 9% Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Boy, meme cryptocurrencies have had a rough go lately. Top dog-inspired cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) have been hit hard by the market volatility we've seen in the crypto world in recent weeks. However, as of 8:45 a.m. ET, these top meme tokens have surged back today. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu saw increases of 9.2% and 9.3%, respectively, over the past 24 hours.Dogelon Mars (CRYPTO: ELON) was also up 14.7% over this time frame. This little-known meme token has surged to 125th spot in the cryptocurrency market cap rankings, and is now the doggy-coin to watch among meme token aficionados.