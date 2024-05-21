21.05.2024 16:30:00

Who Owns the Most Amazon Stock Besides Jeff Bezos?

According to Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) most recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, Jeff Bezos beneficially owns approximately 1.12 billion shares of the company's stock, giving him a 10.8% stake in the business. As you might expect, this makes Bezos Amazon's largest shareholder, and by a wide margin. As of this writing, Bezos' shares are worth about $207 billion.Beyond Bezos, Amazon's largest shareholders are institutional investors, as is the case with most publicly traded companies. Financial institutions that offer index funds must own a certain amount of the stock to track certain indices. For example, an S&P 500 index fund like the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) must own Amazon stock in proportion to its weight in the index based on the fund's total assets.So, Vanguard is the largest Amazon shareholder, with 7.4% of Amazon shares held by Vanguard funds and their investors. BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) -- also a major index fund operator -- is the No. 2 non-Bezos shareholder, with 6.1% of the company's stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

