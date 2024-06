Who Owns the Most Meta Stock Besides Mark Zuckerberg?

The face of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, founded the social networking company 20 years ago. Now organized under the parent company Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Facebook remains one of the most influential social media sites on the internet under the leadership of Zuckerberg, the company's largest shareholder.But that's not to say that there aren't other individuals and institutions with sizable positions in Meta. Let's dig under the surface a little and see who the other major investors in Meta stock are.In terms of insiders, the next-largest Meta shareholder after Mark Zuckerberg is Sheryl Sandberg. In addition to serving as the company's chief operating officer for 14 years, Sandberg was a member of the company's board of directors, a position which she left in May 2024. According to a May 31, 2024 regulatory filing, Sandberg owns 639,610 shares of Meta stock, representing about 0.03% of the 2,191,446,233 outstanding shares of the company's Class A stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel