Who Owns the Most Tesla Stock -- Besides Elon Musk?

Even those who don't keep close tabs on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are surely familiar with Elon Musk and the commanding position he plays in the company's operations. Musk is also the largest shareholder of Tesla stock.However, that's not to say that there aren't other individuals and institutions with sizable positions in Tesla . Let's take a look at some of the other major investors in Tesla stock.With regard to individual insider investors, the next-largest Tesla shareholder after Elon Musk is his brother Kimbal Musk. While Elon Musk owned about 13% of Tesla stock as of Dec. 31, Kimbal Musk owned 1,608,720 shares, representing approximately 0.05%, as of April 2024. A Tesla board member for the past 20 years, Kimbal Musk also sits on the board of another of his brother's ventures, SpaceX.