Who Owns the Most Walmart Stock Besides Jim Walton?

Jim Walton is the largest shareholder of Walmart (NYSE: WMT). According to the company's latest proxy statement, the third child of company co-founder Sam Walton currently owns 31,521,372 shares worth around $2.1 billion. But this figure doesn't represent his total ownership over the company. A little digging is required to uncover the size of his true Walmart stake, as well as the identities of Walmart 's other major shareholders.The shares listed above for Jim Walton are simply the ones he has sole voting power over. Most of his stake is actually tied up in Walton Enterprises LLC and the Walton Family Holdings Trust, which collectively own roughly 3.7 billion shares worth around $240 billion. He shares control of these shares with his siblings Alice and Rob Walton.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel