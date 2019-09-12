Whoa Dough Introduces Real Cookie Dough Bars at Expo East 2019

CLEVELAND, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week, Whoa Dough will introduce its groundbreaking cookie dough bars at Natural Products Expo East in Baltimore, September 11-14.

Whoa Dough will sample each of its five flavors at booth #1144 for attendees looking to try a health-conscious, kid-friendly cookie dough indulgence made with real ingredients.

Whoa Dough cookie dough bars come in five flavors: Sugar Cookie Dough, Sprinkle Sugar Cookie Dough, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Peanut Butter Cookie Dough and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and feature the following characteristics:



Gluten Free

Dairy Free

Soy Free

Egg Free

7g Protein

Under 10 g of Sugar

Non-GMO Ingredients

Non-GMO Project Verified

Plant-Based

No Artificial Ingredients

OU Kosher certified

Whoa Dough cookie dough bars are available at all Heinen's grocery store locations in Ohio and Illinois, as well as on Amazon, through the company website and in a variety of additional locations, all listed on the website, http://www.whoadough.com.

About Whoa Dough

Whoa Dough was founded in 2018 in Cleveland, OH by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed "foodie," Todd Goldstein. In 2011, Goldstein was diagnosed with a gluten intolerance and began his hunt for gluten free products. When his sons were born in 2015 and 2017, they were also diagnosed with a gluten-intolerance, increasing his desire to create a gluten-free treat.

Whoa Dough was invented with the idea that health is all about balance. With that in mind, Whoa Dough developers created a real indulgence that reward those who work hard to live a healthy lifestyle. Whoa Dough cookie dough bars are gluten free, dairy free, soy free, egg free, Non-GMO, Non-GMO Project certified, OU Kosher certified and can be eaten on-the-go. Whoa Dough launched in July of 2019 after a year-and-a-half of research & development and now includes five flavors: chocolate chip, sugar cookie, sugar cookie with sprinkles, peanut butter and peanut butter chocolate chip. Whoa Dough cookie dough bars have a shelf-life of six months and can be eaten at room temperature, chilled or baked. Visit http://www.whoadough.com for more information and follow @whoadough_ on social media.

