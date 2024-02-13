|
13.02.2024 14:50:13
Whole Earth Brands To Be Acquired By Affiliates Of Sababa Holdings - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (FREE) said it has entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Ozark Holdings, an affiliate of Sababa Holdings FREE, will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Whole Earth Brands' common stock that it does not already own in an all-cash deal for $4.875 per share. The special committee of the board unanimously recommended the transaction. Upon completion, Whole Earth Brands' common stock will no longer be listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market.
Whole Earth Brands expects to release customary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 in March 2024.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Freeseas Incmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Freeseas Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!