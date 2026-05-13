Pace a Aktie
ISIN: KYG6865N1299
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13.05.2026 17:02:04
Wholesale Prices in April Just Increased at the Fastest Pace Since 2022. The Problem Goes Well Beyond Higher Gas Prices and the Iran War
Wholesale prices in April rose much higher than expected, fueling concerns about sticky and persistent inflation. And it wasn't just because of high gas prices stemming from the Iran war. The problems are much more pervasive.The Producer Price Index (PPI) increased 1.4% in April from the previous month on a seasonally adjusted basis. Economists had only expected the PPI to rise 0.5%. On a year-over-year basis, the PPI is up a whopping 6%, the largest increase since December 2022.Core PPI, excluding more volatile food and energy prices, rose 1% during the month, well above economists' estimates of 0.4%, according to CNBC.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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