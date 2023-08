Who's On the Hook for the Largest Student Loan Payments? It's Not Who You Think.

Millions of Americans owe money in student loan form. And you may be inclined to believe that the overwhelming majority are those in their 20s and 30s who graduated college not so long ago.But younger borrowers are far from the only ones with student loans hanging over their heads. The reality is that borrowers across all generations owe money for student debt. And you may be surprised to learn that older Americans are most likely to have the highest student-loan payments.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel