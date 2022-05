Who's Ready for a $145 Per Month Social Security Benefit Increase?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Whether or not you realize it, you're likely going to be reliant, at least to some degree, on Social Security income when you retire.Last month, national pollster Gallup surveyed currently retired workers and nonretirees to get a sense of how important Social Security income is, or is expected to be, in their golden years. According to the results, 89% of current retirees lean on their Social Security income to some varying degree to make ends meet, while a combined 84% of nonretirees anticipate it'll be a "major" or "minor" source of income during retirement. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading