|
23.09.2022 23:16:40
Why Affirm Stock Finished 3.6% Lower on Friday
Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) finished the day down 3.8% on Friday, closing at $19.28 per share. The stock price had dropped as much as 6.3% at around 2:54 p.m. ET The market was down big on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 486 points (1.6%), the Nasdaq falling 199 points (1.8%), and the S&P 500 down 65 points (1.7%).For banks and fintechs, especially those in the payments industry, the decline is probably due to a hangover effect from the Federal Reserve's 75-basis-point interest-rate increase on Wednesday. Rates have now increased 75 basis points each of the past three times the Fed has convened. The benchmark rate is now 3% to 3.25% -- the highest since 2008. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!