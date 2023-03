Why Carnival Stock Was Sailing Higher on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) was cruising on Tuesday, up about 5.7% as of noon ET. It had been up as much as 7.8% in the morning session. The stock was trading at about $9.30 per share as of noon ET, up about 15.5% year to date.The major indexes were mixed on Tuesday. The S&P 500 was down two points, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 84 points (0.3%), and the Nasdaq Composite was down 63 points (negative 0.5%) at noon ET.Carnival Corp. had a choppy couple of days. On Monday, the stock dropped 6.4% to about $8.79 per share on a first-quarter earnings report that showed pretty strong results.Continue reading