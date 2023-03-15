|
15.03.2023 21:53:41
Why FinVolution Group Stock Was Down 14.7% on Wednesday
FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) stock was dropping on Wednesday, down 14.7% at the closing bell. It had been down as much as 20.5% in the morning. The penny stock was trading at $3.83, down about 24% year to date. The major indexes were mostly down on Wednesday as the S&P 500 was off 27 points, or negative 0.7%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 281 points, or negative 0.9%. However, the Nasdaq Composite finished the day up 6 points, or 0.1%.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!