|
13.09.2022 20:00:00
Why Franklin Resources Stock Plummeted on Tuesday
Money-management company Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) was down big on Tuesday, falling as much as 7.2% at approximately 12:47 p.m. ET. By 1:15 p.m. ET, it was still down roughly 6.8%, trading at around $24.93. It was bad day for the markets -- at least in the morning session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down roughly 840 points at 1:15 p.m. ET, a 2.6% drop, while the S&P 500 was down 2.9%, and the Nasdaq dropped 3.8%.The markets were down overall on worse-than-anticipated inflation news. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August, which showed inflation rose slightly, up 0.1% to 8.3%, compared to July. While it was down year over year from last month, when it was 8.5%, it was above the 8.1% that had been estimated.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|19,10
|-8,70%