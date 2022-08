Why Jackson Financial Stock Took Off on Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Jackson Financial (NYSE: JXN) saw its stock price rocket higher on Wednesday, up as much as 15.9% to over $33 per share at around 10:15 a.m. By 1:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the stock was up 14.6% to $32.77.All the major indexes were up big on Wednesday morning, but Jacksonʻs catalyst was its second-quarter earnings, released Tuesday after market close, which bested analystsʻ estimates. Jackson Financial is the second-largest provider of annuities in the U.S. It spun off of London-based insurance and financial services firm Prudential Plc last fall.Continue reading