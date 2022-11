Why Jackson Financial Stock Was Way Up on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Jackson Financial (NYSE: JXN) is having quite the day as its share price surged 22.1% higher on Thursday during morning trading. By 11:30 a.m. ET, the stock was up 18% to $36.69. The markets were all flying higher, led by the Nasdaq , which was up about 6%, the Dow Jones industrial Average, up more 930 points, or 2.9%, and the S&P 500, which was up 4.4% at 11:30 a.m. ET.The market was surging on Thursday due to a good inflation report that saw the Consumer Price Index at 7.7% compared to a year ago, which is better than the 8% that the market had anticipated. Moreover, Jackson Financial had its own good news. Continue reading