Why Marqeta Stock Was Falling on Wednesday

The share price of Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) was moving lower today on what was a rocky day for the markets. The fintech had fallen 8.9% at 2:42 p.m. EDT on Wednesday and was off about 7.5% at 3:15 p.m. EDT.The markets were lower across the board on Wednesday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average had fallen 1.6%, the S&P 500 was down 1.7%, and the Nasdaq was 2.1% lower as of 3:15 p.m. EDT.Marqeta, which provides the digital infrastructure for payment cards, fell with the rest of the market, as investors were skittish over the undecided U.S. elections, where control of the Senate and House remain unknown.