Why Metropolitan Bank Stock Was Up Huge on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It has been a volatile couple of days for Metropolitan Bank (NYSE: MCB). On Monday, the stock sank some 67% to a low of about $14.48, but today it bounced back, up around 44.8% as of 2:15 p.m. ET. It had been up as much as 56% on the day. As of 2:15 p.m. ET, the stock price was back up to $35.12 per share, but still down about 40% year to date. The major indexes were all up on Monday as of 2:15 p.m. ET. The S&P 500 was up 62 points (1.6%), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 313 points (1%), and the Nasdaq Composite was up 137 points (1.2%).Continue reading