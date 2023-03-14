|
14.03.2023 20:45:04
Why Metropolitan Bank Stock Was Up Huge on Tuesday
It has been a volatile couple of days for Metropolitan Bank (NYSE: MCB). On Monday, the stock sank some 67% to a low of about $14.48, but today it bounced back, up around 44.8% as of 2:15 p.m. ET. It had been up as much as 56% on the day. As of 2:15 p.m. ET, the stock price was back up to $35.12 per share, but still down about 40% year to date. The major indexes were all up on Monday as of 2:15 p.m. ET. The S&P 500 was up 62 points (1.6%), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 313 points (1%), and the Nasdaq Composite was up 137 points (1.2%).Continue reading
