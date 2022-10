Why MGM Resorts Stock Was Up on Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) was higher on Wednesday, up 1.1% at the closing bell. The stock price had dropped 2.3% at 10:45 a.m. ET, but surged higher in the afternoon, up 1.9% at 3:37 p.m. ET. The share price has fallen about 31% year to date. Overall, the market was down slightly on Wednesday as the Dow fell 0.1%, the S&P 500 was off 0.3%, and Nasdaq was down 0.1%.MGM Resorts made some news Wednesday that likely jolted its stock price upward. The company announced that it was remodeling its 2.1-million-square-foot convention center at Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas.Continue reading