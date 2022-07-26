|
26.07.2022 22:40:45
Why Novavax Stock Jumped on Tuesday
Biotechnology company Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) surged higher on Tuesday on what was an all-around bad day for the markets. The share price was up 5.8% from the previous day's close at around 12:35 p.m. ET and was up about 1.9% to $56.55 at the closing bell. Meanwhile, all of the major indexes were down on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq falling 220 points, or 1.9%, the S&P 500 dropping 46 points, or 1.2%, and the Dow Jones down 229 points -- mostly on weak earnings reports from some major retailers. Two weeks ago, Novavax's COVID-19 vaccination, Nuvaxovid, got approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorization. Then last week the two-dose vaccine was unanimously recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control's Advisory Committee for adults 18 years old and over. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!