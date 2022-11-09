|
09.11.2022 21:29:16
Why Nu Holdings Was Dropping on Wednesday
Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) was dropping fast on Wednesday, as the stock price was down as much as 8.2% in the morning session. By 2 p.m. ET, it was down about 7% to $4.75 per share.It was a bad day all around as the major indexes were all down, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average off 1.4%, the S&P 500 down 1.4%, and the Nasdaq dropping 1.8% as of 2 p.m.The overall market decline related to the unsettled U.S. elections was likely the main reason that Nu Holdings, a Brazil-based online bank, was falling today. Control of the Senate and House was still up in the air as of Wednesday afternoon, and the uncertainty spooked investors. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
