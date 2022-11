Why Triumph Bancorp Stock Was Up 18.6% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBK) saw its stock price rise 18.6% this week from last Friday's close as of noon ET today, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. It seemed to be on pace to close the week strong, as it was up 1.9% on Friday morning. Even with the good week, the stock is still down about 50% year to date (YTD) as of Friday at noon ET, trading at $58 per share. It topped the major indexes, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 3.3%, the S&P 500 was up 5.1%, and the Nasdaq jumped 7% for the week as of noon ET on Friday.Triumph Bancorp is a Dallas-based holding company that runs TBK Bank as well as TriumphPay, a payment network for the trucking industry. It also has an arm called Triumph Capital, which provides factoring services for the trucking industry.